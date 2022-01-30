Madisonville church holds another supplies drive-thru for people in need

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The First Assembly of God in Madisonville paired with the Global Empowerment Mission to help tornado survivors, as well as other people in the area, address a wide variety of needs.

The devastation of the tornadoes 50 days ago is something the people who lived through it won’t soon forget.

“Scary as everything you can imagine,” Robert Laffoon, a tornado survivor from Dawson Springs said. “It was something I hope I never go through again and I don’t wish it on anybody.”

That’s why the church and the Global Empowerment Mission teamed up to help.

“People are going through really heavy things, and we’re just trying to assist them the best we can,” Michael Copponi, president and founder of the Global Empowerment Mission said.

This was their second supplies drive-thru this month, and they tried to provide more than just food and water. They also offered pillows, blankets, pet supplies, and even toys for families with kids. They say the community has been eager to support what they’re doing.

“People love it,” Pastor Chris Manning of the First Assembly of God said. “We’ve had some people just come through, not to receive anything, just stop by just to see how it’s going, talk to us and encourage us and ask us to keep going helping those in the community.”

Help was available to anyone in need, not just those who lived through the tornado, but only tornado survivors got a card worth $300 to spend on whatever they need.

“We just want the people in Kentucky to know that we’re going to be here for the long run with them, and we’re here to do what we can for you,” Capponi said.

They plan to have more events like this in the future, and offer items based on what the area’s needs are at the time. They plan to give away building supplies like wood and roofing supplies, starting sometime in March. The help is going a long way for those who need it. One man says he was grateful as soon as he heard what they were doing.

“I was just thanking God,” Laffoon said. “I mean, because this is what we need to keep people going. If it wasn’t for stuff like this, people would just be giving up and you can’t give up right now.”

Event organizers say that the most popular items were disinfecting wipes and dog food. For more information on the Global Empowerment Mission, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.