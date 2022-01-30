Birthday Club
ISP holds hiring seminar in Evansville

ISP holds hiring seminar in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police hosted a hiring seminar at the C.K. Newsome Center on Saturday.

After a PowerPoint presentation, attendees participated in some physical drills and learned a few things from troopers. ISP officials say around 20 people signed up for the event. This comes as law enforcement agencies are seeing an increased need for more workers.

“We’re looking for a generation of troopers that want to serve their community and serve the community that they come from,” ISP Sgt. Michael Wood said. “And the makeup of that community. There’s not a cookie-cutter mold of trooper we’re looking for. We’re looking for people from all aspects of life and all different background to serve their community.”

Sgt. Woods says sometimes the way the police are perceived can be a hurdle, and events like these help ISP find people who are well cut out for this job.

