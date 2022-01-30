Birthday Club
On alert for heavy rainfall and wintry precip this week

Alert Day WFIE
Alert Day WFIE(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny, but cold on Sunday as highs climbed into the upper 30s.  Sunshine returns on Monday as high temperatures edge up into the lower 40s.  A cold front will head our way by Tuesday.  Ahead of the front, gusty southwest winds will push afternoon temps into the middle 50s. As the front gets closer, rain will develop across the region.  We are on alert for heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Wednesday.  1-2″ of rainfall possible from Wednesday through early Thursday.   As colder air works in behind the front, we may see a change to wintry precip for the first half of Thursday.  Too early to determine precip type or amounts, but enough of a threat we will put an alert day in place for Thursday.  Colder air settles in for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 20s and lower 30s and lows in the teens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

