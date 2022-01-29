USI Board of Trustees meeting set for potential switch to D1 athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Board of Trustees is set to meet to discuss the potential switch of its athletics program transitioning from Division II to Division I.

According to a press release, the board will meet Monday, February 7.

Officials say the meeting will take place inside the University Center on campus at 1 p.m.

USI Director of Athletic Communications Ray Simmons says he believes a vote will take place the same day.

Officials say the meeting will be live streamed.

You will be able to watch that here:

