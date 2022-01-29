Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Trotter House opens new location in Evansville

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A non-profit organization officially cut the ribbon on their new women and family center in Evansville.

Trotter House of Evansville opened their new location on Morgan Avenue.

Leaders say it will serve as a safe space for expecting mothers.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was among the many elected officials at the ceremony.

Crouch shared her excitement for seeing the organization open in her hometown.

“I had visited pregnancy centers in northeast Indiana and Indianapolis, but there were none here in Evansville,” Crouch said. “I’m extremely proud that Evansville has wrapped their arms around this ability to add and offer support for pregnant women who need that support.”

The center will be open Tuesday through Thursday, and the first Saturday of every month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a murder after officers found one person dead...
Owensboro police investigating murder
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Off-duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputy facing several charges
Off-duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputy facing several charges
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

Latest News

Tornado survivors get keys to new camping trailers
Tornado survivors get keys to new camping trailers
Crews responding to multiple car crash on Audubon Pkwy
House bill to reduce jail overcrowding receives support
House bill to reduce jail overcrowding receives support
A group of Afghan refugees in Owensboro says they're okay after three men with their faces...
Refugees pepper sprayed at hotel in Owensboro