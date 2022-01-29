Trotter House opens new location in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A non-profit organization officially cut the ribbon on their new women and family center in Evansville.

Trotter House of Evansville opened their new location on Morgan Avenue.

Leaders say it will serve as a safe space for expecting mothers.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was among the many elected officials at the ceremony.

Crouch shared her excitement for seeing the organization open in her hometown.

“I had visited pregnancy centers in northeast Indiana and Indianapolis, but there were none here in Evansville,” Crouch said. “I’m extremely proud that Evansville has wrapped their arms around this ability to add and offer support for pregnant women who need that support.”

The center will be open Tuesday through Thursday, and the first Saturday of every month.

