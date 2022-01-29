Mostly sunny & warmer through Monday, rain likely & wintry weather possible midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies today helped melt away most of Friday’s snow today, but many shaded areas remain snow-covered as our temperatures struggled to make it above freezing this afternoon. We will fall back into the low to mid 20s tonight, then our temperatures will gradually begin to climb back into the upper 20s by Sunday morning thanks to a light breeze from the south.

Although there will be a few scattered clouds hanging around on Sunday, our weather looks mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 30s. It may be a bit breezy at times with winds around 6 to 12 mph making it feel like the lower 30s.

Warmer air will flow in from the south as we start the workweek. That will help push our temperatures in the mid 40s Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s, but our skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy, and rain returns to the forecast Tuesday evening as a cold front approaches our region from the west.

Rain is likely Wednesday as that cold front passes through the Tri-State. One to two inches of rain seems likely with some locally higher amounts possible.

Some of that rain will carry over into Thursday. However, as that cold front pushes off to the east, colder air will wrap around on the backside of this system, and temperatures will begin to drop. We could see a change from rain to freezing rain, sleet and/or snow throughout the day.

While the best chance of accumulation seems to be to our north, there is a possibility of both ice and snow accumulation in the Tri-State Thursday. We do not yet know how much of each precipitation type we will get, but we are hoping the picture will become a little clearer in the coming days, so keep checking back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.