Jasper restaurant announces temporary closure due to staffing shortage

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Jasper says it’s temporarily closing.

On Friday, the restaurant Brew made an announcement on its official Facebook page, saying they have been operating with a skeleton crew, and they are 12 people short of being able to function sustainably.

The post also mentions they plan to honor all catering reservations during this transition period.

If anyone is interested in working at Brew, click here for more information on how to apply.

