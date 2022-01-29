House bill to reduce jail overcrowding receives support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - House Bill 1004 has received support in the Indiana House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to help reduce jail overcrowding and boost local resources to fight crime. This will be done by providing flexibility so level six felony offenders can be sent to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says he agrees with the spirit of the bill but it may be premature.

“They were hoping that local jurisdictions would find ways to try to rehabilitate the inmates,” Sheriff Wedding says. “But, they did this kind of prematurely because they didn’t put any kind of system in place, or finances in place, for us to build programs that would appropriately address the recidivism.”

The bill is now under further consideration with the Indiana Senate.

