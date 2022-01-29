Deputy Bryan Hicks honored at Central-Reitz basketball game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, boys basketball players for Reitz High School and Central High School wore specialized jerseys with “Hicks” on the back in honor of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Bryan and his wife, Tammy, were at the game and said over the past four months, they have seen more support than they ever could have imagined.

“We’ve just been really overwhelmed with all the support that the whole Tri-State has given us,” Tammy said.

This was no different at Friday’s game.

“I just get so emotional,” Tammy said.

T-shirts saying “Hicks Strong” were sold to fundraise this week, and all players, like Reitz senior forward Gavin Schippert, had personalized jerseys with “Hicks” on the back.

Students at each school bought up over 200 shirts.

“We thought it was pretty cool to have an event that’s bigger than the game,” Shippert said. “We just wanted to give back and we think it’s a really cool way of giving people money selling shirts.”

The money wasn’t the only respect paid.

Before the game, Bryan and his family went to half court.

For the first time since he was hurt, Bryan got to be there for one of the many events that have been held in his honor.

All the money from the t-shirts goes to their family, and the jerseys will be auctioned off to raise even more for Hicks and his loved ones.

Bryan said Friday night, and every night like it over the last four months. leaves him with little else to say.

“Thank you,” he said. “Thank you. Thank you.”

As the national anthem came to an end, Deputy Hicks was surrounded by his community, his alma mater.

After four months of battling an injury, he sat down and enjoyed some basketball.

