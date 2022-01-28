Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after responding to a shooting Wednesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 25th Street just after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, officers say they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, that woman has been identified as 49-year-old Shannon Buchler.

OPD says a juvenile girl and a man were also found, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe this shooting was domestic-related and not related to any other recent shootings.

