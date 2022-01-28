Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after responding to a shooting Wednesday night.
Officials say the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 25th Street just after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
When they got there, officers say they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.
According to a press release, that woman has been identified as 49-year-old Shannon Buchler.
OPD says a juvenile girl and a man were also found, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives believe this shooting was domestic-related and not related to any other recent shootings.
