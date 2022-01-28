Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation

Owensboro police investigating murder
Owensboro police investigating murder
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after responding to a shooting Wednesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 25th Street just after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, officers say they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, that woman has been identified as 49-year-old Shannon Buchler.

OPD says a juvenile girl and a man were also found, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

[Related Story: Owensboro police investigating murder]

Detectives believe this shooting was domestic-related and not related to any other recent shootings.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a murder after officers found one person dead...
Owensboro police investigating murder
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
2 people charged in connection to death of 5-yr-old now facing manslaughter charge

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
Green River District reports 6 new COVID deaths, 2,533 cases since Tues.
Man dies following a rollover crash in Greenville.
Man dies following rollover crash in Greenville
Crews respond to house fire in Henderson Co.
Crews respond to house fire in Henderson Co.