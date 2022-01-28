Toyota hosting mobile hiring event in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Toyota Indiana is hosting a mobile hiring event Saturday in Madisonville.

That will be at the Ballard Convention Center at 605 E. Arch Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is to learn about their production team member positions.

Officials say you can get interviewed on-site, complete a work assessment or schedule it for a later date.

They say candidates will be able to get a conditional job offer that day.

Masks will be required at the hiring event.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.