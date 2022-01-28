Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a murder after officers found one person dead...
Owensboro police investigating murder
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Owensboro Longhorn Steakhouse remembers Jaren Campbell
Owensboro community remembers 22-year-old Jaren Campbell
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
2 people charged in connection to death of 5-yr-old now facing manslaughter charge
Changes made to child tax credit
Changes made to child tax credit

Latest News

Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime
Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
Crews respond to crash involving overturned semi in Daviess Co.
Crews respond to crash involving overturned semi in Daviess Co.
Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime
Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime