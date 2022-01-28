Sunshine returns for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have had light, scattered snow falling on and off throughout the day today. That has left a dusting of snow accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, but most of the snow has melted as soon as it hit the pavement, so travel issues are not expected.

A few spotty snow showers will remain possible until about 9 PM, then our skies will clear overnight, and we have plenty of sunshine on tap for the weekend!

Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid teens by Saturday morning. After such a bitterly cold start, we will only make it into the lower 30s Saturday afternoon despite sunny skies.

Warmer air will start flowing in from the south as we head into Saturday night. As a result, morning lows will be in the low to mid 20s Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We may see a few more clouds on Monday, but plenty of sunshine will still break through. Warm air will continue to flow in from the south, pushing our temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s, but rain also returns to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front approaches our region from the west.

Rain is likely Wednesday as that cold front moves through the Tri-State. Some of that rain will carry over into Thursday and may change over to snow during the afternoon and evening as temperatures drop on the backside of this system. Some snow accumulation may be possible, but it looks like the heaviest snow will probably stay north of the Tri-State.

