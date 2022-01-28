Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A local coach has his own plans to try to tackle the issue of crime in Owensboro.

The event “Balls Up Guns Down” is part of a larger effort by New Vision Youth Development. It’s run by Joshua James, a basketball coach who wants to get kids active and away from bad habits.

James says grew up with his own troubles and was headed down the wrong path in life, and now he wants to help kids avoid the mistakes he made.

He says the event will have basketball skills training, guest speakers, as well as food, but it’s also going to come with some wisdom. For many teens, James says the most important thing is finding people who can help lead them to do some good in their lives.

“Between the shootings and the drug incidents going down in our community right now, I want to be sure that we get the message around that there’s another way out,” James said. “You don’t have to relate to the streets. You don’t have to refer to the streets. There’s people out here that’s willing to listen, there’s people that care.”

This event is planned to be held at the H.L. Neblett Community Center on February 19.

