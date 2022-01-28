Birthday Club
Off-duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputy facing several charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing several charges, including strangulation after an investigation.

On Saturday, January 22, Kentucky State Police received a call of an assault involving an off-duty Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities then opened an investigation into 41-year-old Jeremy Mahan of Greenville.

They say that investigation resulted in Mahan being charged with strangulation, terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment.

Officials at the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office tell us Mahan has been suspended without pay indefinitely.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

