North girls basketball dominating as postseason approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North girls basketball program has shown to be one of the top teams in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, sitting with a 17-3 overall record.

In conference play, the Huskies are 7-2 behind the undefeated Castle Knights.

At one point this year, North won 12 consecutive games, while scoring just under 60 points per game over the course of the entire season.

The Huskies are led by five seniors who saw success in sectional action during their sophomore season, bringing home the championship trophy.

“Coach has called us a special team for a while,” North senior guard Kaylee Martin said. “I think going into the postseason knowing how much we’ve wanted to win this since freshman year, we won it sophomore year, but we’ve set so many goals for ourselves.”

With the postseason around the corner, this group is focused on playing together and finishing strong.

“This team has more of a family feel,” North head coach Tyler Choate said. “They have literally seen my wife and I grow up together, get engaged, get married, now have a kid, so it’s been a really close group for four years. When it ends, it’ll be bittersweet.”

The Huskies will play host to North Harrison in their regular-season finale on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

