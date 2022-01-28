Birthday Club
New Indiana program offers help to tenants and landlords facing eviction
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court has developed a new program for residents facing eviction.

“Hoosier Housing Help” is the name of the new program, designed to help Indiana residents find housing.

There’s an option for tenants to seek federal aid assistance or get help talking to their landlord.

For landlords, they can apply for help paying owed balances, or help by talking to their tenants.

In Evansville, nonprofit Aurora helps people facing these obstacles. Executive director Zac Heronemus says his team will get use out of this program.

“It is definitely a tool our team here at Aurora is utilizing for those individuals and families facing eviction,” Heronemus said.

Heronemus says the pandemic really increased the need for federal aid programs like this one. Tenants can run into roadblocks if they already have an eviction on their record, but this program can help with that.

“Evictions limit the amount of housing options for the clients that we serve, so getting ahead of the game and preventing evictions is vital to prevention of the homeless experience,” Heronemus said.

Heronemus says stable housing is crucial for both our mental and physical health.

“When you’re facing eviction, the stress and sometimes trauma that comes along with that, helping stave that off, get ahead of the game and ensure families and individuals are stabilized when facing eviction is just tremendous, whether it’s here in Evansville or throughout the state,” he said.

You can find out if you qualify on the program’s official website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

