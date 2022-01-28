Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Mystery radio waves coming from space baffle scientists

The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”
The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”(ICRAR/Curtin University)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists aren’t sure what is flashing brightly in outer space.

A doctoral student in Australia discovered some type of spinning object that released giant bursts of energy in 2018. At that time, it was the brightest source of radio waves visible from Earth.

In a new study on the discovery in the journal “Nature,” astronomers are taking guesses at what it might be.

The leading theory is what’s known as a “magnetar.” Those are the remnants of stars that have died, but they usually flare each second.

This object turns on for about a minute every 18 minutes, which no other known celestial object does.

So, it might be a slowly spinning neutron star that astronomers only theoretically believe exist, or it might be something entirely new.

Whatever it is, it’s about 4,000 light-years away, which is considered close in space terms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a murder after officers found one person dead...
Owensboro police investigating murder
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
2 people charged in connection to death of 5-yr-old now facing manslaughter charge

Latest News

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine