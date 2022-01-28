Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon forward Kaleb Dosher earns POTW honors following 29-point outing
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon forward Kaleb Dosher was awarded as the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday after his explosive scoring performance in Week 3 against Day School.

Dosher netted 29 points for the Wildcats last Friday, leading his team to a dominating 80-63 victory over the Eagles.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Mt. Vernon vs. Day School]

The senior was named to the Carmi Invitational All-Tournament Team following his four-game showing during last week’s tournament.

Mount Vernon will now hit the road to play at Tell City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

