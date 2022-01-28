Birthday Club
Indiana launches grant program to address health issues

The Indiana Statehouse
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health is looking for applications for the Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grant.

It’s a $50 million program established by the Indiana General Assembly to address health issues statewide.

It’ll focus on mental and behavioral health, tobacco use, food insecurity and chronic diseases.

Local and statewide service providers are invited to apply. Applications are due by the end of March.

Click here to learn more information.

