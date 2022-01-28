Birthday Club
Ind. reports 3 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 17,084 new COVID-19 cases and 108 new deaths statewide.

However, officials say those new numbers include 4,705 cases that were delayed in processing.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,604,072 cases and 20,508 deaths.

The state map shows no three new deaths in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 762 news cases in Vanderburgh County, 301 new cases in Warrick County, 196 new cases in Gibson County, 181 new cases in Dubois County, 83 new cases in Posey County, 73 new cases in Spencer County, 55 new cases in Perry County and 47 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 53,044 cases, 537 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,117 cases, 154 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 18,663 cases, 220 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,312 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,048 cases, 48 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 10,739 cases, 128 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,871 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,488 cases, 46 deaths

