Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 4

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

North girls basketball dominating as postseason approaches
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Memorial vs. Reitz
Mt. Vernon forward Kaleb Dosher earns POTW honors following 29-point outing
