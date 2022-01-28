Birthday Club
Hanson City Commission approves water rate hike

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you live in Hanson, Kentucky, you can expect your water bill to go up.

City officials confirm the commissioners unanimously approved a 12.5% price hike.

Officials say that hikes the base residential rate up $2.52 to $25.20 a month for the first 2,000 gallons.

Officials say repair costs to the city’s water system are to blame.

We’re told the repair costs are doubling and even quadrupling in some cases.

Officials say you can expect the price to go up on the March bill.

Crews respond to house fire in Henderson Co.
Crews respond to house fire in Henderson Co.
