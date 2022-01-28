Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A murder investigation is underway in Owensboro. Authorities say one woman is dead and two others are hurt. We’re told their injuries are life-threatening.

This comes as the city has seen an increase in crime over the past couple of months. Now, a non-profit is working to stop the violence.

Developing out of Texas, three officers were shot when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection in Houston.

There’s a new omicron variant to watch out for. It’s called the stealth variant. The variant has been detected in at least 17 states

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.