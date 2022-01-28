Birthday Club
EFD: Structure fire on Broadmoor Ave.

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday.

They say it happened in the 1800 block of Broadmoor Avenue around 5:10 p.m.

EFD officials say the fire started in the garage.

EFD officials also say although most of the damage was in the garage, smoke damage reached the house as well.

No injuries were reported.

EFD says the fire is out but, crews will remain on scene for cleanup.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

