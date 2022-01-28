Crews set to start work in area of 3rd Ave., Meridian Rd. in Jasper
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be replacing a water main on Third Avenue, east from Meridian Road to Gun Club Road and then South Meridian Road from Third Avenue.
Lane closures, traffic pattern movements and intermittent street closures are expected during this time.
This will start on Monday and last about two months.
