Crews set to do more work on Kansas Rd. in Vanderburgh Co.

Crews set to do more work on Kansas Rd. in Vanderburgh Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are set to do more work out on Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County.

They are relocating a gas main, so CenterPoint will have the road shut down between Cayes Drive and Cayman Drive.

That also includes the northbound lane of Cayman, south of Kansas.

It will be closed to all traffic. That’s each day next week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

