Crews respond to crash involving overturned semi in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a crash that occurred after a semi-truck overturned in Daviess County on Thursday night.

The wreck happened on Highway 60 East and U.S. 631.

Viewer Jose Bautista submitted pictures of the crash, which show tow trucks on scene.

Daviess County officials say one eastbound lane of traffic is still closed, but all westbound lanes are open.

