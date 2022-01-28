Birthday Club
Crews respond to crash involving overturned semi in Daviess Co.

Authorities responded to a crash that occurred after a semi-truck overturned on Highway 60 East...
Authorities responded to a crash that occurred after a semi-truck overturned on Highway 60 East and U.S. 631 in Daviess County on Thursday night.(Source: Jose Bautista)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a crash that occurred after a semi-truck overturned in Daviess County on Thursday night.

The wreck happened on Highway 60 East and U.S. 631.

Viewer Jose Bautista submitted pictures of the crash, which show tow trucks on scene.

Daviess County officials say one eastbound lane of traffic is still closed, but all westbound lanes are open.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide
Joshua Vincent.
Police: Authorities find variety of drugs during traffic stop, man arrested
Owensboro police investigating murder
Owensboro Longhorn Steakhouse remembers Jaren Campbell
Owensboro community remembers 22-year-old Jaren Campbell

Reitz High School is set to hold a fundraiser in support of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks...
Central-Reitz boys basketball game set to honor Deputy Hicks
Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime
Owensboro basketball coach organizing youth event to combat local crime
Owensboro police investigating murder
"Hoosier Housing Help" is a new program that's designed to help Indiana residents find housing.
New Indiana program offers help to tenants and landlords facing eviction