Colder, P.M. Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy to cloudy with light snow likely during the afternoon. Snow accumulation....a quick dusting possible. In the wake of the Arctic cold front, high temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Tonight, scattered snow early then clearing skies and colder. Low temperatures dropping into the low teens.

Saturday, bright but cold as high temps remain below normal in the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.