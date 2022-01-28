Central-Reitz boys basketball game set to honor Deputy Hicks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School is set to hold a fundraiser in support of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks during the boy’s basketball game against Central on Friday night.

Deputy Hicks, a Reitz High School graduate, returned home last week after being shot in the line of duty over four months ago.

[Deputy Bryan Hicks receives warm homecoming from area law enforcement]

Bryan’s father, Keith Hicks, is a sales rep for BSN Sports, which provides uniforms and equipment for both Central and Reitz. BSN Sports made special uniforms for both teams to wear Friday night.

The jerseys and “Hicks Strong” t-shirts will be sold and all proceeds will go to the Hicks family. Plus, anyone who wears the t-shirt will get free admission into the game.

14 Sports talked to members of the Central program, who say they are honored to be included in a game bigger than basketball.

“He does a lot for Reitz’s program - he helps out a lot,” Central junior forward Brady Cato said. “Feels good the game’s bigger than basketball tomorrow. It’s bigger than win or lose, it’s for them.”

“I think it’s great just to honor them, honor their family, have fun out there while doing it too,” Central junior guard Boston Steers said.

“To see that both sides can come together and support something that’s bigger than basketball,” Central junior guard Blake Herdes said. “I love to see it.”

Friday’s tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.