3 people arrested after traffic stop, Newburgh man facing drug charges

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Warrick County, including a man who now faces several drug-related charges.

State troopers say they were patrolling the area of SR 261 near Oak Grove Road Thursday night when they spotted a vehicle with a taillight out.

They pulled the car over when the driver crossed the center line.

Authorities say three people were in the car.

They say the driver was identified as 23-year-old Audrey-Jestina Beverly.

A press release states the front passenger didn’t have an ID on him and a passenger in the backseat identified himself before having a seizure.

That passenger was taken to the hospital and troopers say they learned he gave them a different name.

Officials say the backseat passenger was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Holland of Evansville. They say he had an arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

Authorities say they also learned the front seat passenger had given them a false name after they found an ID under the passenger seat.

He was identified as 30-year-old Alexander Burton of Newburgh.

When officers search Burton, they say they found a digital scale and about 14 grams of suspect meth in a container in the front passenger seat.

Officials learned that he also had an active arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

All three were arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail.

