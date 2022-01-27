Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New this morning, mental illness and the demand for psychological services during the pandemic are at all-time highs, ­especially among children.

An Owensboro family is mourning the loss of their son, brother and friend. The 22-year-old passed away earlier this month after a battle with covid.

After serving over 27 years on the court, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is stepping down from the bench.

All eyes are on Russia this morning. The US sent a letter to Moscow, responding to its demands over the Ukraine crisis.

