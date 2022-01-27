Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Police: 4 ‘persons of interest’ in custody in Milwaukee slayings of 6

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people.

No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Joshua Vincent.
Police: Authorities find variety of drugs during traffic stop, man arrested
Brian Martin.
Deputies: Man drives off road on way to work, arrested on drunk driving charge
Christopher Leduc
Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
WATCH: Gov. Beshear providing Team Kentucky update
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
Art Spiegelman, the author of 'Maus,' said he was left 'baffled' by the school board's decision.
'Maus' author discusses removal of book from Tenn. school system
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Owensboro police investigating a murder.
Owensboro police investigating murder