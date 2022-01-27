Owensboro police investigating murder
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a murder after they found one person dead and two others injured.
They say the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 25th Street around 9:40 Wednesday night.
When they got there, officers say they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.
They say a juvenile female and a man were also shot. Authorities tell us those injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives believe this shooting was domestic-related and not related to any other recent shootings.
