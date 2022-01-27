Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Owensboro police investigating murder

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a murder after they found one person dead and two others injured.

They say the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 25th Street around 9:40 Wednesday night.

When they got there, officers say they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

They say a juvenile female and a man were also shot. Authorities tell us those injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe this shooting was domestic-related and not related to any other recent shootings.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Brian Martin.
Deputies: Man drives off road on way to work, arrested on drunk driving charge
Joshua Vincent.
Police: Authorities find variety of drugs during traffic stop, man arrested
Christopher Leduc
Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case

Latest News

Trailers for impacted families
WATCH: Gov. Beshear giving update on medium-term housing for Ky. storm survivors
Indiana lawmakers advance bill targeting K-12 curriculum
Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
2 people charged in connection to death of 5-yr-old now facing manslaughter charge