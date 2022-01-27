Owensboro police investigating murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a murder after they found one person dead and two others injured.

They say the shooting happened in the 100 block of East 25th Street around 9:40 Wednesday night.

When they got there, officers say they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

They say a juvenile female and a man were also shot. Authorities tell us those injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe this shooting was domestic-related and not related to any other recent shootings.

