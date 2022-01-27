Person hospitalized following rollover crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after officials say their car rolled over and hit a power pole in Muhlenberg County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, the single-vehicle crash happened on the 8000 block of State Route 181 South in Greenville.

Fire officials say EMS transported the person to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GFD and the Dunmore Volunteer Fire Department are currently on scene, and currently have the roadway shut down between the intersections of State Route 890 and State Route 973.

Kentucky State Police is also on scene investigating the crash.

Officials say no further vehicle or patient information will be released at this time.

