Owensboro non-profit inspiring youth to ‘break the cycle’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After more than a dozen shootings in Owensboro over the past couple of months, a non-profit is working to stop the violence.

Brionna Greer, the founder of the “Breaking the Cycle” organization, was just a high school student when she decided she wanted to be the change and stop the violence in the community. Well, that’s where her non-profit was born.

“So I thought to myself - what can I do to stop this gun violence and incarceration rates? So we started Breaking the Cycle,” Greer said.

Greer’s idea is now a mentorship program. Twice each month, students gather and learn about post-graduation opportunities so they can live up to the program’s name.

“You may be the first one to graduate college in your family - that’s breaking the cycle,” Greer said “You might be the first one to not get incarcerated - that is breaking the cycle.”

Since Greer started the program in 2019, she’s seen success, including one member now attending Harvard University. However, she says the recent violence makes her want to do more, and she wants to see the community step up.

“We all need to come together, so like I said - city officials as well - but you also have to think of parenting,” Greer said. “You have to think of everyone in the community to come together because one person can’t fix it. Breaking the cycle can’t fix it. We need more organizations out there like mine, as well as the community to come together and address these issues.”

Greer says “Breaking the Cycle” addresses several needs, including mental health for the students.

She believes more programs on the west side of town could help curb the violence. But in the meantime, Greer says if anyone needs help, get in contact and they will help you.

