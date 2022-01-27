Birthday Club
Owensboro man arrested after pointing gun at Burger King employee, police say

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he pulled a handgun at a Burger King employee on Thursday morning.(WGCL File photo)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a man is facing multiple charges after pulling a handgun at a Burger King employee on Thursday morning.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the 2400 block of Patriot Run at around 5:58 a.m.

Police say officers were later able to find the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Jennings of Owensboro, inside a vehicle on the 1400 block of McConnell Avenue.

OPD officials say when officers tried to approach the vehicle, Jennings accelerated to strike one of the officers, as well as a police cruiser and pole.

Jennings is facing the following charges:

  • Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
  • Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree (Police Officer)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance - 1st Offense (Methamphetamine - Enhancement)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence - 1st Offense (Aggravating Circumstance)
  • Possession of A Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Police also say that Jennings was charged with wanton endangerment in connection to a shots fired incident that happened earlier this week.

