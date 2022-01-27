Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have had a few light snow showers today, and some of that snow briefly stuck to the roads this morning, but it did not last long as our temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 30s and even low 40s in some locations this afternoon thanks to a flow of warmer air from the south-southwest.

A few isolated sprinkles or flurries will remain possible tonight and tomorrow, but we are not expecting any significant precipitation or travel issues. The clouds will clear, and any chance of rain or snow will taper off completely as we head into Friday night.

Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 20s by the end of the night. A cold breeze will blow in from the northwest at around 7 to 14 mph on Friday with gusts as high as 18 mph. That flow of cold air along with partly to mostly cloudy skies will put a damper on our temperatures. We will only make it into the upper 20s to low 30s Friday afternoon. Wind chills will probably be in the mid to upper teens for most of the day.

Sunny skies return on Saturday, but our temperatures will remain chilly. We will start with lows in the low to mid teens Saturday morning, then we will only climb into the low 30s that afternoon.

Our wind direction will shift as we head into Sunday, kicking off a warming trend that will continue through the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Sunday and upper 40s to near 50° Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be the warmest day next week with highs in the mid 50s, but the clouds will quickly increase throughout the day, and rain returns to the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches our region from the west.

Rain is likely on Wednesday as that cold front pushes through our region. Some of that rain will carry over into Thursday and could change over to snow as temperatures drop on the backside of this system, but since that is still a week away, it is too early to talk about any potential snow accumulation.

