Indiana lawmakers advance bill targeting K-12 curriculum

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a series of contentious Republican-backed bills that they say would increase the transparency of K-12 school curricula and restrict students from accessing “harmful materials” at libraries.

One House proposal approved Wednesday and now headed to the Senate would require classroom materials to be posted online and vetted by parent review committees, and restrict teaching about racism and politics.

Another bill that advanced to the full Senate would remove educational purposes as a reason that public schools and libraries could claim legal protection for sharing “harmful material” with minors.

