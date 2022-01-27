Heritage Hills basketball phenom Trent Sisley getting noticed as a freshman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Sisley family name is popular in the Southwest Indiana basketball world.

Trent Sisley starts for the Heritage Hills varsity basketball team as a freshman. He received offers from IU and Purdue before suiting up in his first high school game.

“You ask him what do you do, ‘I just play basketball, I just want to play basketball,’ and that’s what he does,” Heritage Hills head coach Nate Hawkins said.

Basketball runs in Trent’s blood. His father Matt Sisley played at Southeast Missouri State University and coached for over 20 years. Trent’s brother, and mentor, Blake was an Indiana All-Star and now a freshman forward at the University of Evansville.

“It’s been fun to have people like Blake and dad in the family,” Trent said. “You can just listen to them, listen to them tell stories, listen to their experiences, and you want to do it yourself.”

According to Blake, the two have a very different style.

“We are totally opposites,” Blake said. “He started playing on the perimeter, started doing that on his own, so he’s naturally picked that up. He’s not just the post player that I was at first. It would be 20 degrees outside and 10 o’clock at night, we’d probably make the neighbors mad, but that was just our childhood. I think that’s a huge reason why we love the game so much, how much we practiced in the driveway when no one else had seen us.”

The 6 foot 7 inched freshman is leading the Patriots with an average of 19.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

“He’s just so skilled. A guy that can score at all three levels, he just keeps getting better and better each and every time out. As he grows, and his maturity with this game, you’re going to see more offers roll in because man he’s such a talent,” Hawkins said.

“I know he has my back, I know he’s celebrating me, but to see the success he has, it’s up there with anything I’ve ever done. It’s really special,” Blake said.

Trent and the Patriots will be at home Friday taking on the Mater Dei Wildcats at 7 p.m..

