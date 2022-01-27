Harlem Globetrotters set to play in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their #SpreadGame Tour to downtown Evansville.

The game is set to tip off at the Ford Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Players say they are thankful to be back on the road this year, after the coronavirus pandemic sidelined the team for more than 16 months.

Too Tall Winston is a 4-point shooter and guard for the Globetrotters.

“It’s good, it’s amazing,” says Winston. “It’s so great to be back out here and see our fans. So great to come out here and see some high-flying dunks and amazing ball handling and keep putting smiles on people’s faces. So we are so thankful and blessed to be out here and just being with our friends.”

Spider Sharpless is a 6′4″ forward, who is no stranger to Indiana.

In 2013, he played on the Indiana Pacer’s summer league team.

Spider says the Globetrotters are thrilled to be back in Evansville.

“We are ambassadors of goodwill,” says Spider, “so we have to get out to the world, sometimes go against the grain, just to bring happiness and spread smiles to everybody around the world. That’s all we’ve been about, so we are trying to bring that back.”

Both Too Tall and Spider say Thursday’s game will be filled with everything from long shots to classic Globetrotter tricks.

Spider says the team is coming off a stop in Michigan and will soon head to Tennessee.

Tickets for Thursday’s game are available online.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.