Gov. Beshear giving update on medium-term housing for Ky. storm survivors

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders will give an update on the Commonwealth Shelter Program Thursday.

It’s set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

He’ll discuss when the first group of travel trailers, that will temporarily house families displaced by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, will be available.

Funding for the trailers was provided by House Bill 5, which passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and was immediately signed into law by Gov. Beshear.

