Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear giving update on medium-term housing for Ky. storm survivors

Trailers for impacted families
Trailers for impacted families(Gov. Beshear)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders will give an update on the Commonwealth Shelter Program Thursday.

It’s set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

He’ll discuss when the first group of travel trailers, that will temporarily house families displaced by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, will be available.

Funding for the trailers was provided by House Bill 5, which passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and was immediately signed into law by Gov. Beshear.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide

Latest News

Arcinial Watt
Arcinial Watt trial moved to Daviess Co., Ind.
Morganfield Fire
Crews fight Morganfield house fire
Dawson Springs Independent Schools move to virtual due to COVID
In Henderson County, an auctioneer says he's seen some of the highest prices for land, and he's...
Farmers cope with increased farmland prices in the Tri-State