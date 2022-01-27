Birthday Club
Fri. last day for victims of Ky. tornado to apply for disaster unemployment benefits

Volunteers assists withe storm cleanup efforts in Dawson Springs
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Friday is the last day for victims of December’s storms to apply for disaster unemployment benefits.

To be considered, applicants must be ineligible for other kinds of unemployment assistance.

You must also explain how, when and where you lost your job

You are eligible to apply for unemployment assistance if you lost your job as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes.

Those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in any of those counties as a result of the tornadoes, including farmers, are also eligible to apply for unemployment assistance.

To receive unemployment benefits, you must provide a copy of your most recent federal income tax forms or recent check stubs, a bill showing your physical address at the time of the disaster and photo identification.

All required documentation must be submitted within 21 days of applying for unemployment benefits.

For more information, residents may call 502-875-0442, apply online at kcc.ky.gov or visit https://kcc.ky.gov/pages/index.aspx.

For official information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.

