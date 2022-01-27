Birthday Club
Former Ind. Chief Justice & Evansville native, speaks about Breyer’s retirement
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is stepping down from the bench.

The liberal justice has served more the 27 years on the court.

The 83-year old will step down at the end of the current term.

He was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

His departure will allow President Biden to nominate another liberal jurist to take over Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Former Indiana Chief Justice and Evansville native, Randall Shepard, knows Breyer.

He spoke with Randy Wednesday on 14 News at 5.

