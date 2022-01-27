Farmers cope with increased farmland prices in the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve been in the market for a house, you’ve probably noticed the rising cost of land. Farmers haven’t been immune to the increases either.

In Henderson County, a local auctioneer says he’s seen some of the highest prices for land, and he’s not sure that’s going to change in the near future.

In 2011, a farm in the area set a record when it was sold for about $7,400 an acre. Since then, things have changed, and Herron Auction and Realty has sold 15 farms for more than that.

”The corn belt from Iowa, Missouri, on over to Illinois and northern Indiana you’re seeing record prices,” said Kevin Herron from Herron Auction & Realty. “Well right here in northwest Kentucky you’re seeing the exact same thing.”

The USDA’s land values summary for 2021 says cropland in Kentucky will sell for an average of about $4,500, but land has been moving for a lot more in the Tri-State.

”Premium with location and all stars aligned, you’re going to see potentially 10, 11, 12 thousand dollars an acre,” said Herron.

The increase has put a strain on local farmers; whether they’re established and looking to expand, or newcomers looking to start their own.

”Really it’s been going up ever since I can remember, and like I said, I don’t see it going down and the only other option is going up,” said Jason Greenwell, a farmer in Union County since 1979.

The auctioneers at Herron say it boils down to supply and demand. There isn’t an abundance of land, and a lot of people want it.

”There’s a lot of different factors that affect the price of farm ground, but overall the demand is very strong for good, productive soil, and that’s what we have here in northwest Kentucky,” said Herron.

Despite how dramatic prices are, they say they don’t see it changing any time soon.

”Everybody always said, all the old timers, ‘they don’t make any more of it,’” said Herron. “Well it’s true, they don’t, and you better get in it while you can.”

Officials with Herron auction and realty say of the 15 farms they’ve sold for more than $7,400 an acre, six of them were for more than $10,000.

