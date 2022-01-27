Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews fight Morganfield house fire

Morganfield Fire
Morganfield Fire(Mayor Randy Greenwell)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Morganfield were called to home on North Mart Street Wednesday.

Officials say the 911 call came in shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Mayor Randy Greenwell says it started with a propane heater. He says the family was home, but made it out safely before the tank exploded.

“We are blessed that the neighboring fire departments helped us out. It could have been much worse,” said Mayor Greenwell.

The mayor says no firefighters were hurt either.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide

Latest News

Dawson Springs Independent Schools move to virtual due to COVID
In Henderson County, an auctioneer says he's seen some of the highest prices for land, and he's...
Farmers cope with increased farmland prices in the Tri-State
Owensboro Longhorn Steakhouse remembers Jaren Campbell
Owensboro community remembers 22-year-old Jaren Campbell
Former Ind. Chief Justice & Evansville native, speaks about Breyer’s retirement
Former Ind. Chief Justice & Evansville native, speaks about Breyer’s retirement