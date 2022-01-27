Crews fight Morganfield house fire

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Morganfield were called to home on North Mart Street Wednesday.

Officials say the 911 call came in shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Mayor Randy Greenwell says it started with a propane heater. He says the family was home, but made it out safely before the tank exploded.

“We are blessed that the neighboring fire departments helped us out. It could have been much worse,” said Mayor Greenwell.

The mayor says no firefighters were hurt either.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.