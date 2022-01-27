Birthday Club
Cloudy, Scattered Snow

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered snow this morning...scattered rain mixed with snow during the afternoon. Cloudy and not as cold as high temps reach the upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and cold as lows drop into the mid-20s along with scattered snow.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries early then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. In the wake of the Arctic cold front, high temperatures only in the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Saturday, bright but cold as high temps remain below normal in the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

