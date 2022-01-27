Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Joshua Vincent.
Police: Authorities find variety of drugs during traffic stop, man arrested
Brian Martin.
Deputies: Man drives off road on way to work, arrested on drunk driving charge
Christopher Leduc
Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies during search for 38 migrants lost at sea; death toll 5
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Volunteers assists withe storm cleanup efforts in Dawson Springs
Fri. last day for victims of Ky. tornado to apply for disaster unemployment benefits
Jonathan is estimated to be 190 years old.
Meet 190-year-old Jonathan, the oldest tortoise to ever live