Authorities investigating attempted ATM theft in Newburgh

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is helping investigate an attempted ATM theft that occurred Thursday morning.

Officials say this happened at United Fidelity Bank on Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ATM was ripped from the concrete at the bank, exposing wires and twisted metal, before ending up in the grass just a couple of feet away. Our crew on scene reports it appears like the safe was not cracked, but authorities did not say.

The sheriff’s office says the FBI will be heading up the investigation.

