Arcinial Watt trial moved to Daviess Co., Ind.

Arcinial Watt
Arcinial Watt(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, prosecutors and the defense agreed on Daviess County, Indiana, as the location for the trial of Arcinial Watt after a judge approved a change of venue.

Watt faces several charges, including murder, in the fentanyl death of three-year-old Kamari Opperman.

Authorities say the child got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in. She died in October.

[Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death]

Four others were charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

A progress hearing is set for Feb. 10.

