Arcinial Watt trial moved to Daviess Co., Ind.
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, prosecutors and the defense agreed on Daviess County, Indiana, as the location for the trial of Arcinial Watt after a judge approved a change of venue.
Watt faces several charges, including murder, in the fentanyl death of three-year-old Kamari Opperman.
Authorities say the child got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in. She died in October.
Four others were charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.
A progress hearing is set for Feb. 10.
